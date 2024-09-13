Austria raids 72 Islamic extremists

“The raids occurred across the European country on Tuesday as the tragedy has inspired copycat attempts,” the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence said.

Police officers check a car in downtown Vienna, Austria. Pic/AP

Austrian security forces carried out raids against 72 alleged Islamic extremists this week ahead of the 23th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US, citing the potential for copycat violence on the date of the plane hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people. “The raids occurred across the European country on Tuesday as the tragedy has inspired copycat attempts,” the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence said.

