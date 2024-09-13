Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Austria raids 72 Islamic extremists

Austria raids 72 Islamic extremists

Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Vienna
Agencies |

“The raids occurred across the European country on Tuesday as the tragedy has inspired copycat attempts,” the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence said.

Police officers check a car in downtown Vienna, Austria. Pic/AP

Austrian security forces carried out raids against 72 alleged Islamic extremists this week ahead of the 23th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US, citing the potential for copycat violence on the date of the plane hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people. “The raids occurred across the European country on Tuesday as the tragedy has inspired copycat attempts,” the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever




