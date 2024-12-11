Children on the spectrum processed a face in an “exploratory” manner that included looking at regions that do not have social cues and require minimal gaze, rather than immediately fixating on specific facial regions of interest.

Autistic kids have trouble making eye contact. Representation pic

Listen to this article Autistic kids may perceive faces differently x 00:00

Researchers from the University of Houston, US, analysed social perception behaviour in almost 400 children, of whom 280 had autism, by monitoring eye movements as they looked at images.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children on the spectrum processed a face in an “exploratory” manner that included looking at regions that do not have social cues and require minimal gaze, rather than immediately fixating on specific facial regions of interest.

Children not having the condition showed fewer exploratory patterns in eye movements Autistic children are known to have trouble with social skills, including looking another person in the eye.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever