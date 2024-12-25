Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people on board crashes

Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry said those on board included five crew. At least 29 have been hospitalised.

The plane was to fly from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia. Pic/AP

An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people onboard crashed on Wednesday in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau, leaving at least 32 survivors, according to officials. More than 30 people are likely dead. Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry said those on board included five crew.


At least 29 have been hospitalised. Russian news agency Interfax quoted medical workers as saying that four bodies have been recovered and emergency workers at the scene as saying that both pilots, according to a preliminary assessment, died in the crash.


The plane was originally scheduled to travel from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to the Russian city of Grozny in the North Caucasus. According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 37 passengers were Azerbaijani citizens.


There were also 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani and three Kyrgyzstani citizens. Preliminary information showed that the pilot had chosen to divert to Aktau after a bird strike on the aircraft led to “an emergency situation on board”.

