Baby behind wheels

Meet this three-year-old Turkish driver, who manages to drive better than most people

Zayn Sofuolu has almost a million followers on Instagram. Pics/Instagram

At just three years of age, Zayn Sofuoglu can barely reach the pedals of a car, and he can’t even see past the steering wheel, yet he somehow drives better than most people. The youngest son of Turkish motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu, Zayn spent most of his young life around powerful motorcycles and supercars and he probably has more experience with them than most adults. Zayn wasn’t even two years old when his father, who holds a record of five Supersport World Champion titles, started posting videos of him riding a motorcycle in the driveway of their family home.

Since then, the prodigy has been honing his motorist skills, and he is now able to expertly manoeuvre and park various supercars even though he can’t even see through the windshield. It’s no surprise that Zayn Sofuoglu has almost one million followers on Instagram alone. He’s a special kid who seems capable of things that no other three-year-old would even dream of. The latest viral clip uploaded by his parents, who manage all his social media, shows him using a GoPro camera linked to a tablet inside the family’s Ferrari SF 90 Stradale to take the supercar out of a garage, take it for a spin and then expertly back it up into the tight garage.

Many adult drivers would probably be nervous about driving a supercar for the first time, especially in what looks like a relatively tight space, but young Zayn doesn’t seem fazed at all.

It’s raining macchi

Monsoon at an arid town in Australia not only provides water, but also fish

Lajamanu, a remote community in the Australian outback, near the Tanami Desert, recently experienced its fourth rain of fish in the last 50 years. They say lightning never strikes in the same place twice, but apparently, the same cannot be said about raining fish. The arid town of Lajamanu, in the Northern Territory outback, sees very little normal rain, but somehow it has experienced no less than four “fish rains” in the last half-century—once in 1974, another in 2004, again in 2010, and last Sunday. Although the nearest fish-containing body of water is many miles away, locals swear that live fish started falling from the sky during a powerful storm, and they even have photos to back up those claims.

We’ve seen a big storm heading up to my community and we thought it was just rain,” Lajamanu local and Central Desert councilor Andrew Johnson Japanangka told the media. “But when the rain started falling, we saw fish falling down as well.” “We saw some free-falling down to the ground. And some falling onto the roof,” Japanangka added. “It was the most amazing thing we’ve ever seen. I think it’s a blessing from the Lord.”

Japan’s Godzilla eggs multiplying

A mysterious sphere that washed ashore in Japan is being labelled a “Godzilla egg” by social media watchdogs—with some conspiracy theorists claiming that the so-called King of the Monsters’ offspring is “multiplying”. The titan-size controversy surfaced after a woman reported a “suspicious” ball on Enshu Beach in Hamamatsu.

Ballet director attacks critic with faeces

A German newspaper critic had animal faeces smeared on her face in the city of Hannover by a ballet director who apparently took offence at a review she wrote. The Hannover state opera house apologised for the incident and said that it had suspending ballet director Marco Goecke with immediate effect.

Russian pranksters pose as Ukraine ex-prez

Russian pranksters posing as Ukraine’s ex-President Petro Poroshenko managed to contact Angela Merkel by phone to discuss developments in Ukraine and Belarus. Merkel’s office said that the former German leader received a call from someone claiming to be Poroshenko.

Drinking cola leads to larger testicles

A study by the The Northwest Minzu University in China has revealed how drinking cola can lead to larger testicles and higher testosterone levels. The study looked at three groups of mice—one that only drank water, another that drank different levels of cola—over 15 days. It was quickly discovered that the mice drinking cola, compared to a mixture of cola and water, had a significant change.

TikTok trends getting deadlier day by day

“Death diving” is what can only be described as extreme bellyflopping —and it’s the latest dangerous trend gathering fans on TikTok. Videos of people jumping from great heights and purposefully bellyflopping into the deep blue have gone viral. Asbjorg Nesje, a young woman from Norway, is responsible for several viral videos in which she can be seen catapulting herself off high surfaces.