Tired of being single, this Brazilian woman married, and claims to have had a child with her human-sized ragdoll, Marcelo

Meirivone Rocha Moraes

Brazil-based Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, met the love of her life after complaining to her mum about being single and having nobody to dance with. In response, her mother created ‘Marcelo,’ a ragdoll. Moraes fell in love with the doll, and soon found herself “pregnant”. Not wanting to have a baby out of wedlock, the pair decided to get married in a ceremony which was attended by 250 people.



After getting ‘pregnant,’ Moraes, 37, married her ragdoll husband as she didn’t want to have a child out of wedlock. Pics/Instagram

After gaining eight kilograms during her “pregnancy”, Moraes “gave birth” in just 35 minutes at home, with a doctor and nurse on site, while live streaming the event to an audience of 200. Moraes said, ‘It’s true, Marcelo got me pregnant. He didn’t take care of himself and he didn’t use a condom. He got me pregnant. I took the test—it was positive. I couldn’t believe it.” Despite it being physically impossible, she claims that it was like a real birth, “Seeing the placenta and the umbilical cord and the blood made it all real.”

Talking about her husband, Moraes said: “He is a man I always wanted in my life. Married life with him is wonderful. He doesn’t fight with me, he doesn’t argue and he just understands me. Marcelo is a great and faithful husband. He is such a man and all women envy him.” The only downside of the relationship, she says, is that he is very lazy. “He doesn’t work at all. But I am a warrior and I keep it going for us.”

When asked about people’s reactions to her relationship, Moraes says, “It really upsets me when people say this is fake. It makes me so angry. I am a woman of character. My father, my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person and not to take advantage of anything.”

Post break up bill

A Japanese man gave his ex-girlfriend a bill of all the expenses he incurred during their relationship

A Shanghai man recently went viral in his home country after asking his ex-girlfriend to compensate him for all the expenses incurred while they dated. The unusual list features hundreds of line items, complete with dates and times, as well as descriptions of specific expenditures for clarity.

The list included trivial expenditures such as “two bottles of water”, as well as more substantial expenses, like taking care of the ex’s sick mother. ..

In total, the man claimed that he had spent over 72,000 Yuan (Rs 8,41,700) during the time they dated, of which 60,147 Yuan (Rs 7,03,000) should be compensated by her. It’s unclear whether the man’s ex-girlfriend agreed to pay him back anything.

Man tattoos his mother’s bite mark on his leg

American Cinco Magallanes shared a video on TikTok where he can be seen getting bitten by his mother, before a tattoo artist puts ink to the bite mark to make it permanent. Cinco is delighted, and his mother shed emotional tears when she saw the results. The post has since garnered over 7.2 million views on TikTok. Cinco quipped, “The bite hurt worse than the tattoo.”

Thank your parents for your orgasms

The ability to have earth-shattering orgasms is partially genetic, British researchers have uncovered—meaning the capacity to climax comes down to your parents, as well as your partner. The study found that genetic factors played an important role, accounting for up to 60 per cent of a woman’s ability to reach the big O.

Two thumbs up

Allie Rae, 38, an NICU nurse and TikTok star, has made thousands of dollars by selling pictures and videos of her bendy fingers.

“In the last 30 days, I’ve made $13,000 (Rs 10,17,000) off pictures of my thumbs,on a steering wheel, driving, holding things, etc,” she claimed.

Rae has had a few crazy requests from fans, including one man who allegedly offered her $20,000 (Rs 15,65,000) for her teeth. She gave his request two thumbs down.

Wall of bees

An Omaha couple had about 6,000 bees removed from their 100 year old house. The couple discovered them after noticing bees flying outside their kitchen window and found about 30 in their bedroom. The couple contacted the Omaha Bee Club who charged $600 (Rs 47,000) to relocate the bees.

NASA wants its moon dust back

NASA has asked Boston-based RR Auction to halt the sale of 40 mg of moon dust collected during the Apollo 11 mission and three cockroach carcasses that had been fed moon dust during an experiment to see if it contained any sort of pathogen that posed a threat to terrestrial life.

The woman who can’t stop giving birth

A mother of 44 was warned she could suffer severe health problems if she stopped giving birth. Mariem Nabatanzi, 40, has given birth to 44 kids and was told that no family planning methods could work. Doctors say she has a condition called hyperovulation, but treatment is hard to come by in rural Uganda.