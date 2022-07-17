Badass kids

This New Zealand-based tattoo artist inks children as young as six to boost their confidence

Lloyd airbrushes the ‘tattoos’ using a washable, non-toxic ink. Pics/Facebook

In 2016, New Zealand-based tattoo artist Benjamin Lloyd posted an image of a friend’s young son, with a skull and roses design airbrushed on his arm and torso. It looked just like an actual tattoo, even though it was just spray painted on the young boy. In less than a day, Lloyd’s photo went viral, garnering over 4,00,000 likes in just a few hours.

He had captioned the photo with a promise: if his post got at least 50 likes, he would go to a children’s hospital and give the kids there airbrushed tattoos to cheer them up. After his post got hundreds of thousands of likes, he had no choice but to keep his promise. “The kids are so amazed. As soon as they get the tattoo it boosts their confidence,” Lloyd said.

“The only bad thing is that they don’t want to take a shower afterward.” Benjamin Lloyd takes around nine minutes to complete one of his amazingly-realistic tattoos, which he creates using stencils and then spraying freehand.

Woman gives birth… to her cousin

Canada-based mum of three was determined to have a cousin, even if it meant doing it herself

Kayleigh, a Canadian fitness influencer who posts under the Instagram handle@happiestwhenrunning, recalled the moment in September 2020 when she told her aunt and uncle, who had been battling infertility in their own marriage, that she was willing to get pregnant one more time. “I’m pregnant with my cousin,” the mom of three from Alberta, Canada, announced on social media, before sharing the unusual story behind her latest pregnancy.

After months of fertility treatments, “a whole lot of hormones and needles,” and two embryo transfers, she’s now due to give birth to her cousin in September. After losing one of her own pregnancies, Kayleigh was inspired to help her aunt and uncle get around their infertility issues. “I love being pregnant, had the world’s easiest pregnancies [and] after the loss of my very first pregnancy in 2016, I had a huge heart for pregnancy loss and infertility struggles,” she continued. “It just seemed like what I was supposed to do.” Kayleigh also confessed that she’s enjoyed teasing strangers who aren’t aware of the surrogacy scheme.

Cat caught after weeks on run in airport

A family’s beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught on Wednesday. The feline, named Rowdy, was given a health check and returned to her family.

Ice-cream that never melts

A Chinese premium ice-cream company has sparked controversy on social media because its products allegedly don’t melt even when kept at high temperatures for long periods of time. Users have been attempting to melt the desert, even using kitchen blowtorches, to no avail.

Man finds iguana in toilet for third time

A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid “with apprehension” after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year. Bruce Bleyer of Hollywood said he had to call for help three times in under a year—two times during the past week—when he lifted his toilet lid to find an iguana inside the bowl.

She is charged for ‘eating too much’

TikToker Poppy Ann Jones, from UK was charged double for eating “too much,” she explains in a video posted this week. “I once went to an all you can eat buffet and when the bill came I noticed they’d charged me twice,” she said. “I questioned it and asked why and they said I’d eaten too much,” she laments. She refused to pay double. The video has thousands of views.

Nails on fire

Lyubov, 22-year-old content creator from Russia, shared an Instagram clip showing her nails seemingly burning up in a nail-biting hack meant to get rid of her old manicure. The post, captioned “how does your manicurist remove your old coating?” shows her old polish apparently on fire. It has garnered more than 878,000 likes and many comments, with fans feeling divided over the nail tip.

