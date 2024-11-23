Bali celebrates traditional Hindu thanksgiving festival

The rituals are part of the two-week-long Ngusaba Goreng, a thanksgiving festival for a rich harvest. ‘Ngusaba’ means gathering of the gods and goddesses.

A Hindu priest in a trance. Pic/AP

Ketut Nita Wahyuni lifts her folded hands prayerfully to her forehead as a priest leads the temple gathering. The 11-year-old is preparing to perform the Rejang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance.

The rituals are part of the two-week-long Ngusaba Goreng, a thanksgiving festival for a rich harvest. ‘Ngusaba’ means gathering of the gods and goddesses.

Wahyuni and her friends have an important role during the festival. Rejang Dewa and Rejang Pucuk, performed on two separate days, are reserved only for girls who have not yet attained puberty.

