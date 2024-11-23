Breaking News
Bali celebrates traditional Hindu thanksgiving festival

Bali celebrates traditional Hindu thanksgiving festival

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Bali
Agencies |

The rituals are part of the two-week-long Ngusaba Goreng, a thanksgiving festival for a rich harvest. ‘Ngusaba’ means gathering of the gods and goddesses.

A Hindu priest in a trance. Pic/AP

Ketut Nita Wahyuni lifts her folded hands prayerfully to her forehead as a priest leads the temple gathering. The 11-year-old is preparing to perform the Rejang Dewa, a sacred Balinese dance.


The rituals are part of the two-week-long Ngusaba Goreng, a thanksgiving festival for a rich harvest. ‘Ngusaba’ means gathering of the gods and goddesses.


Wahyuni and her friends have an important role during the festival. Rejang Dewa and Rejang Pucuk, performed on two separate days, are reserved only for girls who have not yet attained puberty.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

