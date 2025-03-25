Baloch protesters rally outside 10 Downing Street

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 March,2025 09:19 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

The protest also marked the anniversary of the enforced disappearances of Zahid Baloch and Asad Baloch, who have been missing for 11 years after being abducted by Pakistani security forces

The Baloch National Movement protesters outside 10 Downing Street. Pic/X/@BBugti

The Baloch National Movement’s United Kingdom chapter staged a protest outside the British Prime Minister’s office at 10 Downing Street, London, on Sunday, drawing attention to a series of grave human rights violations against the Baloch people.


According to a statement released by BNM on social media platform X, the demonstration aimed to highlight the ongoing Quetta Massacre, the arbitrary detention of activist Mahrang Baloch, and the brutal murder of Shahjan Baloch by state-backed death squads.


The protest also marked the anniversary of the enforced disappearances of Zahid Baloch and Asad Baloch, who have been missing for 11 years after being abducted by Pakistani security forces. 


The protesters called on British officials to press for the safe release of Mahrang Baloch and other detained Baloch activists, and to work toward the resolution of the growing list of forced disappearances affecting the Baloch people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

london news world news

