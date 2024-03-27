The cargo ship 'Dali' struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to plunge into the river below. The crew of 22 Indians on board acted promptly and were praised by Joe Biden.

US President Joe Biden lauded the prompt action by personnel on board the cargo ship 'Dali', which struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore causing the bridge to plunge into the river below sending several people and vehicles into the water.

Shipping company Synergy Maritime Group which managed the Singapore-flagged freight ship in a statement on Tuesday said the entire 22-member crew of the vessel are Indians.

Personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel prompting the local authorities to close the bridge to traffic before the catastrophic impact, a move which "undoubtedly" saved lives, President Biden on Wednesday said during his comments at the White House regarding the Baltimore bridge collapse.

Biden said, "Everything so far indicates that this was a terrible accident. At this time, we have no other indication - no other reason to believe there was any intentional act here."

Six people who were missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed have been presumed dead, said The Maryland state police.

"Officials at the scene estimate eight people were unaccounted for still -- not still, were unaccounted for. That number might change. Two have been rescued -- one without injury, one in critical condition. And the search-and-rescue operation is continuing for all those remaining as we speak," the US President said.

Biden also noted that the Port of Baltimore is one of the nation's largest shipping hubs. "It handled a record amount of cargo last year. It's also the top port in America for both imports and exports of automobiles and light trucks. Around 850,000 vehicles go through that port every single year, and we're going to get it up and running again as soon as possible."

Two Guatemalan construction workers are among the missing individuals following the bridge collapse in Baltimore, CNN reported, citing, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued late Tuesday. The missing workers have been identified as a 26-year-old from San Luis, Peten, and a 35-year-old from Camotan, Chiquimula, the statement confirmed.

Both individuals were reportedly part of a team tasked with repairing the asphalt on the bridge at the time of the accident.

Although the statement did not disclose the names of the missing workers, it mentioned that the consul general of Guatemala in Maryland has reached out to the families of those affected, aiming to provide support to the brothers of the missing individuals.

Furthermore, the consulate has affirmed its ongoing communication with local authorities in Maryland, reiterating that two of the missing individuals were of Guatemalan descent, CNN reported.

