Bandar-log strike back

A monkey brings Sri Lanka to its knees by causing a national power outage

In Sri Lanka, monkeys seem to have become a serious problem because of their growing population. PIC/GETTY IMAGES

In the sizzling heat of Sri Lanka, a monkey made the best power move. Clambering on the power station south of Colombo, the devil of a monkey caused an imbalance with the grid transformer at the worst possible time- midday. The blackout took place when the temperatures were a boiling 30C!

Kumara Jayakody. PIC/SRI LANKA MINISTRY OF ENERGY

“A monkey came into contact with our grid transformer, causing an imbalance in the power system,” Kumara Jayakody, the energy minister of Sri Lanka told reporters. One Instagram user wrote, “One monkey= total chaos. Time to rethink infrastructure?” More like time to offer a banana to monkeys. You never know when it can flip the switch.

Supermom is on fire!

Rachel Kaur takes “commuting to work” to new heights.

Rather than renting in Kuala Lumpur, she boards a flight from Penang every single weekday because, believe it or not, it’s cheaper. Her morning routine? Waking up at 4 am, catching a 40-minute flight, and clocking in at 7.45 am—all in a day’s work. While most people grumble about traffic, Rachel just soars above it. Real. Now, she enjoys the perks of living at home while her “daily Uber” happens to be a plane.

Out of This World!?

Two British chefs took a stroll through the Scottish Highlands in 1990 and snapped what looked like a UFO. Fast forward 32 years, and the photo finally sees the light of day in 2022. Coincidence? We think NOT. But then came the real twist: the duo mysteriously vanished four weeks after their cosmic encounter. An insider from the UK’s Ministry of Defence dismissed assassination rumours as “nonsensical.” What really happened? No one knows. But if ET is out there, he’s definitely not talking.

Have A Snack, Be A Snack

Restaurant chain QDOBA has pioneered the brand new “chip core” aesthetic at the New York Fashion Week. The company fused attire and food with a quirky invention called “Chip Pants”! So once you are tired of being a whole course meal out there, grab a little crisp.

It’s fishy season

A “Mermaid Show” in China made a splash online—but not for the right reasons. During an underwater ballet performance, a giant sturgeon mistook Russian performer Masha’s head for a snack. Despite nearly becoming a seafood special, Masha stayed impressively calm and swam to the surface with injuries to her face and neck. Meanwhile, the Mekong Underwater World tried to keep things hush-hush, but come on—this is the Internet. Secrets don’t stay underwater for long.

Cat got your plane?

A Ryanair flight from Rome to Germany got delayed for two days thanks to a sneaky pawwsenger. Crew members discovered the black-and-white kitten hiding in the electrical bay, sparking a game of whack-a-meow as it dodged capture. Eventually, it strutted off the plane, but not before grounding the flight and costing Ryanair thousands.

La-La-Llama...

The UK’s new junior public health minister, Ashley Dalton, is making waves, and not just in human circles. She believes that those identifying as llamas deserve respect. Why llamas specifically? No idea. Perhaps she just finds them spit-tacular. Championing “trans rights,” Dalton now appears to think species identity is fair game. Naturally, Brits are furious—or at least curious. What could possibly go wrong? Certainly not llamas. They’re just here for the drama… and maybe some fresh hay.