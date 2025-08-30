Breaking News
Maratha quota protest | Govt behaving worse than British empire: Manoj Jarange
Behind the scenes at Lalbaugcha Raja: "We could stand in line forever for a glimpse of Bappa"
Maratha protest deadlock threatens weekend travel, citizens brace delays
WhatsApp ‘challan app’ cons Mumbai driver of Rs 1.95 lakh
Mumbai: Train halts at Currey Road, Chinchpokli cancelled amid Ganeshotsav
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangla court imprisons 1971 war veterans for terrorism

Bangla court imprisons 1971 war veterans for terrorism

Updated on: 30 August,2025 02:36 PM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Top

Police had initially detained them for their “protection from “public unrest on Thursday. At least six arrested veterans were in their 70s. Former minister and 1971 war veteran Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Dhaka University law professor Hafizur Rahman Curzon, and journalist Manjurul Alam Panna were among those sent to jail

Bangla court imprisons 1971 war veterans for terrorism

Police detain some war veterans in Dhaka, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Bangla court imprisons 1971 war veterans for terrorism
x
00:00

A Bangladeshi court on Friday sent 16 people, including several 1971 Liberation War veterans, to jail under the tough Anti-Terrorism Act, a day after a mob allegedly disrupted their scheduled public discussion in the capital. The court order came nearly 24 hours after their detention. 

A Bangladeshi court on Friday sent 16 people, including several 1971 Liberation War veterans, to jail under the tough Anti-Terrorism Act, a day after a mob allegedly disrupted their scheduled public discussion in the capital. The court order came nearly 24 hours after their detention. 

Police had initially detained them for their “protection from “public unrest on Thursday. At least six arrested veterans were in their 70s. Former minister and 1971 war veteran Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Dhaka University law professor Hafizur Rahman Curzon, and journalist Manjurul Alam Panna were among those sent to jail.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

bangladesh pakistan news world news International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK