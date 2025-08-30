Police had initially detained them for their “protection from “public unrest on Thursday. At least six arrested veterans were in their 70s. Former minister and 1971 war veteran Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Dhaka University law professor Hafizur Rahman Curzon, and journalist Manjurul Alam Panna were among those sent to jail

A Bangladeshi court on Friday sent 16 people, including several 1971 Liberation War veterans, to jail under the tough Anti-Terrorism Act, a day after a mob allegedly disrupted their scheduled public discussion in the capital. The court order came nearly 24 hours after their detention.

Police had initially detained them for their “protection from “public unrest on Thursday. At least six arrested veterans were in their 70s. Former minister and 1971 war veteran Abdul Latif Siddiqui, Dhaka University law professor Hafizur Rahman Curzon, and journalist Manjurul Alam Panna were among those sent to jail.

