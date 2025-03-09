Bangladesh: 36 members of banned outfit Hizb-ut Tahrir arrested

"They include Saiful Islam, a key organiser of the group, which was banned in 2009 for an anti-state campaign", the statement said.

As many as 36 members of the outlawed Hizb-ut Tahrir group have been arrested in Bangladesh since Friday, Chief Adviser's office said on Saturday in a statement.

"Police have launched a nationwide search for the members of the group who took part in the banned rally outside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka", it added.

"We are analysing the video footage of the rally. We have identified many members of HT, and they will be arrested for joining a political program of a banned organisation," Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam said.

Police have filed several cases under anti-terrorism laws against the members of the group, the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Hizb ut-Tahrir, a radical Islamist organisation banned in Bangladesh since October 2009, carried out its first open rally in Dhaka.

Joined by thousands of its members, the group began the rally from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Friday prayers. The rally was titled "March for Khilafah."

Dhaka Tribune reported that a clash erupted between police and members of the banned organization near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka. Law enforcement intervened to stop the procession, leading to a violent altercation.

Hizb ut-Tahrir advocates for the establishment of a global Islamic Caliphate, or Khilafah, which it claims would unite all Muslim-majority countries under a single Islamic government.

Earlier in February, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Professor, Department of Public Administration, University of Dhaka, admitted that Islamist groups in Bangladesh have got more freedom after Sheikh Hasina left the country.

Kalimullah, while speaking to ANI, said that several banned Islamist outfits are active in Bangladesh and are even holding press conferences.

"Islamists, they have succeeded in carving out larger space in the public domain. And Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has strengthened its position. Hefazat-e-Islam movement has become stronger. Personalities such as Peer of Charmoni has gained prominence. Even Hizb ut-Tahrir, they are an outlaw organization, but they're visible. They are coming up with leaflets, posters and also in different places they are waving their flags, they're marching in the streets even convened press conferences. So officially this outfit is not a legal entity till now and their media coordinator is behind the bar. So, officially the ban is still there but in reality they are functioning," he said.

Hizb ut-Tahrir remains a banned organization in Bangladesh, with all its activities and demonstrations deemed illegal.

