The violence occurred during the attack on the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Haque.

People stand around the vandalised residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka, on February 6. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bangladesh: 40 held after attack at Awami leader’s house x 00:00

Forty people have been arrested in Bangladesh in an operation launched following a violent attack on a student group’s activists during vandalism at an Awami League leader’s house on the outskirts of Dhaka that left several people injured, according to a media report. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s government ordered ‘Operation Devil Hunt’ on Saturday after the attack on students and civilians in the Gazipur district on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gazipur Chowdhury Jaber Sadek said that the 40 people were rounded up from parts of the district as part of the operation, United News of Bangladesh reported. On Friday night, at least 14 individuals, all belonging to the mobs out to vandalise and destroy all signs of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, were injured as they came under attack in Gazipur city’s Dakshinkhan area. The violence occurred during the attack on the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Haque.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders claim their activists went to the ex-minister’s house to prevent looting but were attacked by miscreants. Saturday’s incident was part of the widespread violence that erupted across the country on Wednesday night over a live online address by Hasina. Mobs targeted supporters of the deposed prime minister and vandalised their homes and businesses in Dhaka and other cities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever