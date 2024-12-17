Bangladesh celebrates day of victory in Liberation War

Chief Adviser Yunus says this year’s event more significant due to Hasina ouster

Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Dhaka with a 31-gun salute

The 54th Vijay Diwas (victory day) celebrations in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka started with a 31 gun salute at sunrise. Six guns of an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army saluted the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War by firing 31 cannon rounds.

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated on December 16, to commemorate India’s victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan’s Armed Forces Chief General Amir Abdullah Niazi surrendered along with 93,000 soldiers before the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh jointly commemorate the event.

War veterans’ exchange visit

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka for the celebrations. Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata, with a joint wreath-laying ceremony at Vijay Smarak.

‘This year extra significant’

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus led the celebrations, calling this year’s event extra significant after the ouster of what he referred to as the “world’s worst autocratic government”. In his speech to mark the occasion, he made no mention of the political leadership in 1971 or the country’s founding leader, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—the father of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin also paid tributes to Liberation War martyrs and the National Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

1971

Year of Bangladeshi liberation

‘Election in late 2025 or first half of 2026’

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday said the next general election in the country could take place by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026. He, however, said the timing of the election will largely depend upon the political consensus and the extent of the reforms that must be carried out prior to it.

