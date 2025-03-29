Breaking News
Bangladesh chief advisor Muhammad Yunus meets with Xi Jinping

Bangladesh chief advisor Muhammad Yunus meets with Xi Jinping

Updated on: 29 March,2025 09:10 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies

Top

Shariqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, termed the meeting between the two leaders as “most important and successful”

Bangladesh chief advisor Muhammad Yunus meets with Xi Jinping

Bangla adviser Muhammad Yunus with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Bangladesh chief advisor Muhammad Yunus meets with Xi Jinping
Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing on Friday and discussed bilateral issues, including trade and investment.


Shariqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, termed the meeting between the two leaders as “most important and successful”. He said that Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s historical ties with China.


The two countries signed nine bilateral agreements— one on economic and technical cooperation and eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on translation and production of classics, exchanges and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange, media, sports and health sectors—Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser’s office said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bangladesh xi jinping beijing world news International news

