Shariqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, termed the meeting between the two leaders as “most important and successful”

Bangla adviser Muhammad Yunus with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Listen to this article Bangladesh chief advisor Muhammad Yunus meets with Xi Jinping x 00:00

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing on Friday and discussed bilateral issues, including trade and investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shariqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, termed the meeting between the two leaders as “most important and successful”. He said that Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s historical ties with China.

The two countries signed nine bilateral agreements— one on economic and technical cooperation and eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on translation and production of classics, exchanges and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange, media, sports and health sectors—Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser’s office said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever