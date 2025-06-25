Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangladesh Election Commission reinstates Jamaat e Islamis registration

Updated on: 25 June,2025 01:34 PM IST  |  Dhaka
PTI |

Bangladesh's Supreme Court on June 1 ordered the Election Commission to restore the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami's party registration, nearly eight months after the interim government lifted a ban on it, clearing the way for its participation in future elections

In 2013, the Bangladesh Supreme Court cancelled the registration of the Jamaat-e-Islami, ruling that the party was unfit to contest national elections. Representational Pic

Bangladesh Election Commission has reinstated the registration and symbol of the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami party, according to a local media report.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a gazette notification signed by Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Akhtar Ahmed, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.


Bangladesh's Supreme Court on June 1 ordered the Election Commission to restore the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami's party registration, nearly eight months after the interim government lifted a ban on it, clearing the way for its participation in future elections.


The EC scrapped the registration of Jamaat, which was opposed to Bangladesh's 1971 independence from Pakistan, in December 2018 in line with a High Court ruling.

In 2013, the Bangladesh Supreme Court cancelled the registration of the Jamaat-e-Islami, ruling that the party was unfit to contest national elections.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government slapped a total ban on the party days ahead of her ouster on August 5, 2024, in a violent mass movement led by a platform called Students against Discrimination (SAD). Jaamaat and several other parties had backed SAD.

After Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the party appealed for a review of the 2013 court order banning it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

