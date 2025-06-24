Breaking News
Bangladesh: Ex-election commission chief arrested for alleged poll manipulation

Bangladesh: Ex-election commission chief arrested for alleged poll manipulation

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Election Commission officials said this was probably the first time that a former CEC has been detained over issues related to elections, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

K M Nurul Huda. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Bangladesh’s former chief election commissioner K M Nurul Huda has been arrested on charges of manipulating elections during his tenure, police said.

Dhaka metropolitan police’s Deputy Commissioner Mohidul Islam on Sunday said Huda was arrested in the case filed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) against the former election commission chief and 18 others, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. 


Election Commission officials said this was probably the first time that a former CEC has been detained over issues related to elections, the Daily Star newspaper reported.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

