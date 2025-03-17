All the convicts, students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), belonged to the now disbanded Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

The high court on Sunday upheld a trial court verdict handing down the death penalty to 20 students of an elite university here for beating to death a fellow second-year student over his alleged political affiliation in 2019.

All the convicts, students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), belonged to the now disbanded Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

They lynched Abrar Fahad, a student of BUET’s electrical and electronics department on October 7, 2019 over a Facebook post by him criticising the government. The battered body of Fahad was found in his university dormitory the next morning.

