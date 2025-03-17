Breaking News
Bangladesh: HC upholds death penalty for 20 students

Updated on: 17 March,2025 09:01 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

All the convicts, students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), belonged to the now disbanded Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League

Bangladeshi police stand guard outside the high court. Pic/AP

The high court on Sunday upheld a trial court verdict handing down the death penalty to 20 students of an elite university here for beating to death a fellow second-year student over his alleged political affiliation in 2019.


They lynched Abrar Fahad, a student of BUET’s electrical and electronics department on October 7, 2019 over a Facebook post by him criticising the government. The battered body of Fahad was found in his university dormitory the next morning.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

dhaka bangladesh world news International news

