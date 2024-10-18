Country’s International Crimes Tribunal issues arrest warrants for 45 others, too; there are over 60 plaints of murder and mass killings against Hasina, her party

Protests in Bangladesh over a quota system in government jobs peaked on August 5. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former PM Hasina x 00:00

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday issued arrest warrants against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted after student-led protests in August, and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The warrants against Hasina, 77, and others, including her party Awami League’s top leaders, were issued on the first day of the judicial proceedings begun by the re-constituted tribunal, Dhaka Tribune newspaper said. The tribunal passed the orders after the prosecution filed two petitions seeking arrest warrants. The ICT also directed the authorities concerned to produce Hasina and 45 others before it by November 18.

So far more than 60 complaints of enforced disappearance, murder and mass killings have been filed at the ICT against Hasina, other leaders of her Awami League party and the 14-party alliance, journalists and former top law enforcement officials.

Following unprecedented anti-government protests over a controversial quota system in government jobs that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

Hundreds of people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to more than 1,000 since the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July.

Hasina faces almost 200 cases mostly for murders during the mass student protests. Advocate Tajul Islam, the chief prosecutor of ICT has said that Interpol’s assistance would be sought to bring back fugitives, including Hasina. The interim government has not ruled out seeking Hasina’s extradition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever