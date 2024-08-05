Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, on Monday, confirming that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, said an interim government will take over.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled from the South Asian nation has landed in India, stated media reports. She landed at the Hindon Base and will be heading to London via India, a PTI report stated citing diplomatic channels.

Sheikh Hasina quit as the prime minister and fled the country with her sister amid massive protests against her government which claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, on Monday, confirming that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, said an interim government will take over.

"Maintain peace and order in the country. You trust me, let's work together. Please help. I won't get anything by fighting. Avoid conflict. We have built a beautiful country together," the Army Chief said in his address, reported ANI.

The Army chief added, "We will now go to Bangabhaban. There will be a detailed discussion about the formation of the interim government."

According to the agency reports, the Army chief has advised students to remain calm and said that he has met political leaders and assured them that the Army will take over the responsibility for law and order.

Per the reports, he also said there was no need to declare an emergency or impose a countrywide curfew. Concurrently, as protests intensified around the country, he stated that he had instructed both the Army and the police not to fire any shots.

Protest against PM Sheikh Hasina, her govt over quota

In the last two days, protests against the Hasina government had claimed nearly 106 lives; the country saw fierce demonstrations against the contentious quota system that reserves 30 per cent of the jobs for the families of veterans who fought in the 1971 Independence struggle.

An ANI report stated that several individuals had invaded the Ganabhaban, the prime minister's official residence, after learning that Sheikh Hasina had fled Bangladesh in an Army helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. Protesters forced open Gono Bhaban's gates and entered the prime minister's mansion at 3 pm today, the news agency report stated.

Per the news agency report. the agitators also allegedly attacked and vandalised Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal's apartment in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.