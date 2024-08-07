Bangladesh president dissolves parliament

Fresh elections likely; an interim government under Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus taking shape

Bangladeshis carry away items from the PM’s house after they stormed the premises, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday paving the way for fresh elections and an interim government was taking shape, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country following weeks of violent anti-government protests.

As the army took charge on Monday and the death toll in the violence in which temples were also attacked rose to 440, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that spearheaded the massive protests said 84-year-old Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus has agreed to head the interim government. Hasina, 76, is currently In India.



Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus. Pic/AFP

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party that is headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to two community leaders in Dhaka. President Shahabuddin met the key coordinators of the student movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace) in the evening to discuss the current situation and the shape of the interim government, media reports said.

“A group of 13 members of the anti-discrimination student movement is holding a meeting with the President and the three armed forces chiefs at Bangabhaban regarding the current situation and the shape of the interim government,” Bengali language daily Prothom Alo reported, citing one of the coordinators.

The President’s move to dissolve Parliament has cleared the way for fresh elections, just months after the January polls which brought Hasina to power again for the fourth consecutive term. The opposition had then boycotted the election.

Over 100 killed in violence after Hasina’s exit

Over 100 people have been killed in the violence across Bangladesh as chaos reined supreme hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, reports said on Tuesday amid signs of return to normalcy. The situation in Dhaka was largely calm on Tuesday morning after a day of unrest and a night of tension. Buses and other public transport were on the streets and traders were opening shops. Government vehicles were heading to offices. Many battery-run rickshaws plied the roads, BDNews24.com newsportal said. As the news of Hasina’s departure spread on Monday, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests.

