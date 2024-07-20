Bangladesh student protests: Despite curfew, deaths mount over govt jobs quota

The violence, sparked amid Bangladesh student protests, has killed numerous people and injured hundreds more.

Anti-quota protesters clash with the police in Dhaka, on Friday. Pic/AFP

Bangladeshi police enforced a harsh curfew on Saturday, while military personnel patrolled areas of the capital, Dhaka, to prevent additional violence after days of riots over government job allocations. The violence, sparked amid Bangladesh student protests, has killed numerous people and injured hundreds more. The curfew comes after the worst day yet in the continuing protests, despite a ban on public gatherings. The number of fatalities varies, with Somoy TV reporting 43. An Associated Press reporter saw 23 bodies at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, but it was unclear whether all perished on Friday. Another 22 people died on Thursday as students attempted to enforce a nationwide shutdown, and more died earlier in the week, stated the AP report.

According to the report, the protests, which began weeks ago, grew significantly on Tuesday and posed the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she secured a fourth consecutive term in January. The elections were boycotted by the main opposition groups.

Police and demonstrators clashed on the streets and university campuses in Dhaka and other towns. Authorities restricted online communication by prohibiting cellphone and internet services. Some TV news channels also fell off the air, and many Bangladeshi newspaper websites did not load or update.

Official figures for the overall death toll have not been released. The US Embassy in Dhaka reported "hundreds to possibly thousands" of injuries around the country, calling the situation "extremely volatile". The curfew, which began at midnight, was momentarily lifted from noon to 2 pm to allow residents to purchase necessities and will stay in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday. A "shoot-at-sight" order is in effect, permitting security officers to fire on rioters in extreme cases, said lawmaker Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling Awami League party, stated the AP report.

According to the news agency report, the upheaval exposes flaws in Bangladesh's administration and economy, as well as the frustration of young people who are unable to find suitable jobs after graduation. Protesters are calling for an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government employment for relatives of veterans who participated in Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. They claim that the system is unjust and favours supporters of Hasina's Awami League party, which led the independence movement. They prefer a merit-based system instead.

Hasina has defended the quota system, claiming that veterans deserve the highest honour for their sacrifices to the war, regardless of political membership. Representatives from both parties met late Friday to seek a resolution. At least three student leaders were present, demanding quota reforms, the reopening of student dormitories across the country, and the resignation of university authorities who failed to prevent campus violence, the report added.

Law Minister Anisul Huq stated that the administration was willing to consider the student leaders' requests. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has also committed to holding its demonstrations, and many of its followers have joined the student protests.

On Friday, the BNP issued a statement claiming that its followers were not to blame for the violence and that the party does not condone political sabotage. The Awami League and the BNP have frequently accused each other of inciting political disorder and violence, most recently ahead of the national election, which saw a crackdown on various opposition members, while Hasina's government accused the BNP of seeking to disrupt the vote.

Previously, Hasina's administration suspended job quotas following widespread student demonstrations in 2018. However, in June, the Bangladesh High Court overturned the verdict and reinstated the quotas in response to pleas from relatives of 1971 veterans. The Supreme Court has stayed the verdict awaiting an appeal hearing, which will take place on Sunday.

Hasina has called on protesters to wait for the court’s verdict.