Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangladesh students say will resume agitation

Bangladesh students say will resume agitation

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Top

However, social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, continue to remain restricted,” he said

Bangladesh students say will resume agitation

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Bangladesh students say will resume agitation
x
00:00

Bangladesh restored mobile internet on Sunday, 11 days after severe protests against quota in government jobs, rocked the nation, leading to the imposition of a nationwide blackout, Al Jazeera reported. 4G mobile internet services resumed on Sunday, hours after Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for telecommunications and information communication technology, made the announcement.


“We have decided to restore the 4G network connectivity from 3pm (local time) today,” the state minister said, following a meeting with internet service providers (ISP) and other stakeholders in the capital, Dhaka. However, social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, continue to remain restricted,” he said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh news dhaka world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK