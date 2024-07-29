Bangladesh students say will resume agitation

However, social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, continue to remain restricted,” he said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Bangladesh restored mobile internet on Sunday, 11 days after severe protests against quota in government jobs, rocked the nation, leading to the imposition of a nationwide blackout, Al Jazeera reported. 4G mobile internet services resumed on Sunday, hours after Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for telecommunications and information communication technology, made the announcement.

“We have decided to restore the 4G network connectivity from 3pm (local time) today,” the state minister said, following a meeting with internet service providers (ISP) and other stakeholders in the capital, Dhaka. However, social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, continue to remain restricted,” he said.

