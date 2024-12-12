‘Baywatch’ swimsuit to go on display

The Canadian actress, 57, played lifeguard C J Parker in the show from 1992 to 1997.

Pamela Anderson’s famous red swimsuit from Baywatch will go on display in London. The actress shot to fame in the 1990s in the show, known for its much-parodied slow-mo sequences and high drama on the beaches of Malibu. The Canadian actress, 57, played lifeguard C J Parker in the show from 1992 to 1997.

The swimming costume will be shown off at the Design Museum’s exhibition Splash! A Century of Swimming and Style, which opens in March. Anderson’s Baywatch co-star David Hasselhoff used to own the swimsuit but it was bought last year by Germany’s BikiniARTmuseum, who have now agreed to lend it.

