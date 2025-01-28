Breaking News
Belarus: Lukashenko extends his rule again

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Belarus: Lukashenko extends his rule again

Poll workers count votes at a polling station in Minsk

Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his more than three decades in power in Sunday’s orchestrated election that the opposition and the European Union (EU) rejected as a sham.


The Central Election Commission declared Lukashenko the winner in the early hours of Monday and reaffirmed it later in the morning, saying the strongman leader garnered nearly 87 per cent of the vote after a campaign in which four token challengers all have praised his rule.


President Alexander Lukashenko Pics/AFPPresident Alexander Lukashenko Pics/AFP


Lukashenko’s opponents, many of whom are imprisoned or exiled abroad by his unrelenting crackdown on dissent and free speech, called the election a sham, much like the last one in 2020 that triggered months of protests that were unprecedented in the history of the country of 9 million people.

Over the following four years, more than 65,000 people were arrested and thousands beaten up, with the crackdown bringing condemnation and sanctions from the West. The EU has rejected the Sunday’s election as illegitimate and threatened new sanctions.

