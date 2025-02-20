Breaking News
Benjamin Netanyahu appoints advisor with Donald Trump ties to lead ceasefire talks

Updated on: 20 February,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

He previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the US and is a former Republican activist with strong ties to the Trump White House

Ron Dermer (left) is widely seen as Netanyahu’s closest adviser

An Israeli official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a close confidant to lead negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire with Hamas. The US-born Ron Dermer is a Cabinet minister who’s widely seen as Netanyahu’s closest adviser.


He previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the US and is a former Republican activist with strong ties to the Trump White House. He currently serves as Israel’s strategic affairs minister, and has been a key player in relations with US and Gulf Arab nations.


Previous talks have been led by the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet security agencies. Talks have not yet started on the second stage, which is meant to include an end to the war, return of all hostages and Israeli pullout from Gaza.


The first phase ends in early March. Palestinians and Arab countries have rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from Gaza and take over the territory.

