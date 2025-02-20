He previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the US and is a former Republican activist with strong ties to the Trump White House

Ron Dermer (left) is widely seen as Netanyahu’s closest adviser

Listen to this article Benjamin Netanyahu appoints advisor with Donald Trump ties to lead ceasefire talks x 00:00

An Israeli official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a close confidant to lead negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire with Hamas. The US-born Ron Dermer is a Cabinet minister who’s widely seen as Netanyahu’s closest adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

He previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the US and is a former Republican activist with strong ties to the Trump White House. He currently serves as Israel’s strategic affairs minister, and has been a key player in relations with US and Gulf Arab nations.

Previous talks have been led by the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet security agencies. Talks have not yet started on the second stage, which is meant to include an end to the war, return of all hostages and Israeli pullout from Gaza.

The first phase ends in early March. Palestinians and Arab countries have rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from Gaza and take over the territory.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever