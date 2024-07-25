Benjamin Netanyahu faces protests, lawmaker boycotts in US

Israeli PM is in Washington to bolster US support in continuing fight against Hamas, other combatants

Police in Washington in preparation for Israeli PM’s address to Congress on Wednesday. PIC/TWITTER

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks before Congress Wednesday in hopes of bolstering US support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries, even as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. Netanyahu is assured a warm welcome from Republican lawmakers who arranged his speech in the House chamber, an appearance making him the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill.

But many Democrats and independents plan to boycott his appearance. The most notable absences will be behind Netanyahu as Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate and traditionally would sit behind whatever dignitary is speaking, says a long-scheduled trip will keep her away. The next Democrat in line, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, is declining to attend.



A man and a child backdropped by tents in Khan Yunis on Wednesday. PIC/AFP

Republicans targeted the absence of Harris—the new Democratic front-runner for the presidency—as a sign of disloyalty to an ally. But Donald Trump’s running-mate, JD Vance, said campaigning would also make him a no-show for the Israeli leader’s speech.

And outside the Capitol, demonstrators angry over the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, or over Netanyahu’s inability to free Israeli and American hostages, are promising massive protests. In anticipation, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned of a “zero-tolerance policy” for any signs of disturbances in the Capitol building.

Netanyahu signals at ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled that a cease-fire deal could be taking shape. Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military’s latest order to leave parts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis say they are sleeping in the streets. On Thursday, officials from Egypt, Israel, the United States and Qatar will meet in Doha with the aim of resuming talks for a proposed three-phase ceasefire to end the war between Israel and Hamas and free the remaining hostages.

55 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry says the bodies of 55 people killed by Israeli strikes have been brought to local hospitals over the past 24 hours. Hospitals also received 110 wounded, the ministry said Wednesday. The ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. The overall Palestinian toll from the Israel-Hamas war rose to at least 39,145.