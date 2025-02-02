Benjamin Netanyahu heads to US to see Donald Trump

Hamas, which has quickly reasserted its control over Gaza since the ceasefire took hold last month, has said it will not release the hostages slated to go free in the second phase without an end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces

A demonstrator wearing a Donald Trump mask holds a doll with an Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu mask during a Tel Aviv protest. Pic/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he will discuss “victory over Hamas”, countering Iran and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab countries in his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s meeting at the White House will be Trump’s first with a foreign leader since returning to office. It comes as US and Arab mediators begin the daunting work of brokering the next phase of an agreement to wind down the war in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of militant-held hostages.

Hamas, which has quickly reasserted its control over Gaza since the ceasefire took hold last month, has said it will not release the hostages slated to go free in the second phase without an end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

In a statement released ahead of his departure on Sunday, Netanyahu said they would discuss “victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis in all its components”, referring to Iran’s alliance of militant groups across the region, including Hamas.

It’s unclear where Trump stands. He has been a staunch supporter of Israel, but has also pledged to end wars in the Middle East and took credit for helping to broker the ceasefire agreement.

