Benjamin Netanyahu tells European Foreign Ministers no famine in Gaza
Benjamin Netanyahu tells European Foreign Ministers no famine in Gaza

Updated on: 18 April,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
ANI

During the meetings, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would maintain its right to self-defense

Benjamin Netanyahu tells European Foreign Ministers no famine in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. During the meetings, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would maintain its right to self-defense.


The Prime Minister thanked the British Foreign Secretary and the German Foreign Minister for their unequivocal support and for their countries' unprecedented standing up in defense of the State of Israel against Iran's attack.


Prime Minister Netanyahu also briefed them on the scope of the humanitarian assistance and the continued fighting in Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu rejected the claims of international organizations regarding famine in Gaza and said that Israel was going above and beyond in the humanitarian sphere.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

israel benjamin netanyahu world news tel aviv International news
