Despite hinting at ceasefire, at speech he vowed to press forward with war until ‘total victory’

Activists burn a puppet of the Israeli PM near the US Capitol on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Benjamin Netanyahu’s fiery speech amid protests hits ceasefire talks x 00:00

Officials from Egypt, Israel, the United States and Qatar were expected to meet Thursday in Doha with the aim of resuming talks for a proposed three-phase cease-fire to end the war between Israel and Hamas and free the remaining hostages. But an Israeli official said Israel's negotiating team was delayed and would likely be dispatched next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in Washington on Wednesday as thousands of protesters gathered near the US Capitol to denounce the war. Netanyahu has signalled that a ceasefire deal could be taking shape after nine months of war, but during his fiery speech to Congress, he vowed to press forward with Israel's war until he achieves “total victory”.

Protesters burn US flag near Congress



Protesters hold up the Palestinian flag. Pic/Twitter

Pro-Palestinian-protesters lowered an American flag and burned it down a few blocks from the US Congress and hoisted a Palestine flag in its place. The incident happened in front of the Union Station, near the US Congress, where the Israeli PM addressed the US Congress. People were protesting against US policy in West Asia and the bombing of innocent civilians by Israelis in Gaza.

Israel recovers five hostage bodies from Gaza Strip

A man carries a woman injured in Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

The Israeli military said on Thursday it has recovered the bodies of five Israeli hostages, in Khan Younis, who were abducted by Hamas militants on October 7. It says all five were believed to have been killed in the October 7 Hamas raid that triggered the war, and their bodies were held hostage. Israel has now pronounced dead more than a third of the roughly 110 hostages who remain in Hamas captivity.

You are Iran’s useful idiots: Netanyahu to protesters

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Iran for supporting groups against Israel. “For all we know, Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now. I have a message for these protesters: When the Tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots,” Netanyahu said.

Hamas slams Netanyahu speech

The Palestinian Hamas group slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fiery speech to the United States Congress, accusing him Thursday of obstructing efforts to end the war and return the hostages. Hamas said Netanyahu’s Washington visit was an address to improve his image after the International Criminal Court requested to issue arrest warrants against him for war crimes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever