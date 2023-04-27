Bernie Sanders will not run for US president

According to the report, Sanders said he would “do everything I can to see the president is reelected”, warning against a victory by former president Donald Trump or another Republican, Fox News reported

Senator Bernie Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders—a former two-time presidential candidate—said on Tuesday he endorses President Biden’s re-election bid, foregoing a third run for the White House, Fox News reported citing media reports.

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders reportedly said.

Trump might misuse trial docs, says DA

New York prosecutors have asked a judge to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president’s history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes.

