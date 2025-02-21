Beware of Chinese live-fire exercise, Australia tells airlines

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

Top

Australia was discussing with China about the notification and transparency around its naval exercises, “particularly live-fire exercises”, Wong said. Australian military ships and planes have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days as they pass in international waters off the Australian east coast

PLA-N Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang spotted in the area. Pic/AFP

Australia warned airlines flying between Australian airports and New Zealand to beware of Chinese warships conducting a live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday. The three Chinese warships are conducting exercises off the Australian east coast. Several international flights had diverted as a result, ABC reported.


Australia was discussing with China about the notification and transparency around its naval exercises, “particularly live-fire exercises”, Wong said. Australian military ships and planes have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days as they pass in international waters off the Australian east coast.


“Whilst it is unusual to have Chinese warships in this part of the world, pilots often have to contend with obstacles to safe navigation, whether that be from military exercises such as this or other events like rocket launches, space debris or volcanic eruptions,” Australian and International Pilots Association Vice President, Captain Steve Cornell, said.


