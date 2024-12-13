Breaking News
Biden administration expects continuation of bipartisan support to India-US relationship: White House

Updated on: 13 December,2024 11:45 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

Outgoing President Joe Biden, he John Kirby, is very proud of how America's bilateral relationship with India has transformed during his administration

Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

The Biden Administration expects bipartisan support for the India-US relationship to continue during the next Trump Administration, the White House has said.


"...(There has) been strong bipartisan support for growing this bilateral relationship. I would expect that, that will continue," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.


Outgoing President Joe Biden, he said, is very proud of how America's bilateral relationship with India has transformed during his administration.


"I mean, we have elevated the Indo-Pacific QUAD. I don't know how many meetings he's had now inside the QUAD and bilaterally with the prime minister (Narendra Modi of India). There's an awful lot in our relationship that has improved military to military, communication ¿ people to people ties, economic ties," Kirby said in response to a question.

On what are Biden's expectations from the coming administration on QUAD and other IMEC, Kirby said, "It's going to be up to them to determine how they leverage the Indo-Pacific QUAD."

Joe Biden donald trump white house united states of america world news International news

