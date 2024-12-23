Breaking News
Biden gives life in prison to 37 death row inmates

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Washington
Make no mistake. I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he is commuting the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row, converting their punishments to life imprisonment mere weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, an outspoken proponent of expanding capital punishment, takes office.


The move spares the lives of people convicted in killings, including the slayings of police and military officers, people on federal land and those involved in deadly bank robberies or drug deals, as well as the killings of guards or prisoners in federal facilities.


“Make no mistake. I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss. But guided by my conscience and my experience I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level,” Biden’s statement said. Biden also took a political jab at Trump, saying, “In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.”


Joe Biden donald trump world news International news washington

