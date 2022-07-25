Biden likely infected with BA5 variant

The President’s causative agent is most likely the BA5 variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant which is responsible for 75-80 per cent of infections in the United States at this time,” said President Biden’s physician Dr Kevin O’Connor in a memo

President Joe Biden talks on the phone in the White House in Washington on Friday. Pic/AP

US President Joe Biden who is suffering from COVID-19 is likely infected by highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5. “Our preliminary sequencing results have returned.

However, Biden is recovering from COVID-19 and is improving following antiviral treatment, according to a letter from the White House physician on Saturday.

