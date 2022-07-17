Biden meets Gulf countries to counter Iran threat

None of the countries represented at the summit have moved in lockstep with the US to sanction Russia

US President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia. Pic/AFP

President Joe Biden will lay out his strategy for the Middle East as he closes out of the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster US positioning and knit the region together against Iran.

Biden will meet with heads of state from six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. Hours before the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, the White House released satellite imagery that indicates Russian officials have twice visited Iran in recent weeks for a showcase of weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Also Read: Sri Lanka protests: Ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be replaced

None of the countries represented at the summit have moved in lockstep with the US to sanction Russia. The Biden administration is also set to announce at the summit $1 billion in food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever