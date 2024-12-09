Speaking at the White House, Biden said the US was not sure of Assad's whereabouts, but was monitoring reports he was seeking refuge in Moscow

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Biden says Assad's fall in Syria is 'fundamental act of justice,' but 'a moment of risk' x 00:00

President Joe Biden said Sunday that the sudden collapse of the Syrian government under Bashar Assad is a "fundamental act of justice" after decades of repression, but it was "a moment of risk and uncertainty" for the Mideast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the US was not sure of Assad's whereabouts, but was monitoring reports he was seeking refuge in Moscow.

Biden credited action by the US and its allies for weakening Syria's backers " Russia, Iran and Hezbollah. He said "for the first time" that they could no longer defend Assad's grip on power.

"Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East," Biden said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever