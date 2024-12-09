Biden says Assad's fall in Syria is 'fundamental act of justice,' but 'a moment of risk'

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Washington
AP , PTI |

Top

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the US was not sure of Assad's whereabouts, but was monitoring reports he was seeking refuge in Moscow

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

President Joe Biden said Sunday that the sudden collapse of the Syrian government under Bashar Assad is a "fundamental act of justice" after decades of repression, but it was "a moment of risk and uncertainty" for the Mideast.


Speaking at the White House, Biden said the US was not sure of Assad's whereabouts, but was monitoring reports he was seeking refuge in Moscow.


Biden credited action by the US and its allies for weakening Syria's backers " Russia, Iran and Hezbollah. He said "for the first time" that they could no longer defend Assad's grip on power.


"Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East," Biden said.

Joe Biden syria united states of america news world news

