Biden says food deal sure thing

Updated on: 28 May,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

House negotiators departed the Capitol after 2 am yesterday.

US President Joe Biden talks to the press outside White House on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Work requirements for federal food aid recipients have emerged as a final sticking point in negotiations over the looming debt crisis, even as President Joe Biden said a deal is “very close.”


Biden’s optimism, in comments to reporters as he left the White House on Friday evening, came as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic default was pushed back to June 5. House negotiators departed the Capitol after 2 am yesterday.


