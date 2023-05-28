Biden says food deal sure thing

House negotiators departed the Capitol after 2 am yesterday.

US President Joe Biden talks to the press outside White House on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Work requirements for federal food aid recipients have emerged as a final sticking point in negotiations over the looming debt crisis, even as President Joe Biden said a deal is “very close.”

Biden’s optimism, in comments to reporters as he left the White House on Friday evening, came as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic default was pushed back to June 5. House negotiators departed the Capitol after 2 am yesterday.

