Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Bill Clinton is hospitalized with fever but in good spirits says spokesperson

Bill Clinton is hospitalized with fever but in good spirits, says spokesperson

Updated on: 24 December,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Top

In the years since Clinton left the White House, he's faced some health scares.

Bill Clinton is hospitalized with fever but in good spirits, says spokesperson

Bill Clinton

Listen to this article
Bill Clinton is hospitalized with fever but in good spirits, says spokesperson
x
00:00

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted Monday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington after developing a fever. The 78-year-old was hospitalized in the 'afternoon for testing and observation," Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement. 'He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,' Urena said.


Clinton, a Democrat who served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001, addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, and campaigned ahead of November's election for the unsuccessful White House bid of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. In the years since Clinton left the White House, he's faced some health scares.


In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. Clinton returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery. Clinton responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health. In 2021, the former president was hospitalized for six days in California while being treated for an infection that was unrelated to COVID-19, when the pandemic was still near its height.


An aide to the former president said then that Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition. The aide said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital that time, but wasn't receiving ICU care.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bill clinton washington world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK