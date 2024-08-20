Opens talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv on Israel-Hamas war on Monday

Friends and relatives mourn over the body of photojournalist Ibrahim Muhareb, killed while covering the advance of Israeli forces north of Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says now is “maybe the last” opportunity to reach a Gaza cease-fire agreement that would return hostages held by Hamas and bring relief to Palestinian suffering after 10 months of war in Gaza. Blinken on Monday was on his ninth urgent mission to the Middle East since the conflict began. His visit came days after mediators, including the US, expressed renewed optimism a deal was near. But Hamas has voiced deep dissatisfaction with the latest proposal and Israel has said there were areas it was unwilling to compromise.

The trip also comes amid fears conflict could widen into a regional war following the killings of top militant commanders in Lebanon that Iran blamed on Israel. “This is a decisive moment, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace,” Blinken said as he opened talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv.

One Palestinian killed, 2 wounded in Istanbul attack

Police in Istanbul have launched a “large-scale investigation” after a Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting as they sat in a car, officials said. The killing was carried out by a masked assailant or assailants who dropped a handgun fitted with a silencer at the scene, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said. The man killed was sitting in the driver’s seat and his friend seriously wounded. The dead man’s bodyguard was also injured in the attack.

