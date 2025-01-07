More than 300 Rohingya refugees have landed in East Aceh since last February

The Rohingya refugees gather to be registered arriving on the beach of Kuala Seumilang Alue Bu in East Aceh, Indonesia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Boats with over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia x 00:00

More than 260 weak and hungry Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, have landed in Indonesia in two boats, officials said on Monday. Police and military officers are working with the UN refugee agency and the local government in West Pereulak in East Aceh to gather more information about the refugees, who arrived on Sunday evening, and keep them safe, East Aceh police chief Nova Suryandaru said. More than 300 Rohingya refugees have landed in East Aceh since last February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indonesia, like nearby Thailand and Malaysia, is not a signatory to the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention and is not obligated to accept them. However, the country generally provides temporary shelter to refugees in distress. On Saturday, Malaysian authorities turned away two boats carrying nearly 300 Rohingya refugees attempting to enter the country illegally.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever