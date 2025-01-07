Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Boats with over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

Boats with over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Indonesia
Agencies |

Top

More than 300 Rohingya refugees have landed in East Aceh since last February

Boats with over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia

The Rohingya refugees gather to be registered arriving on the beach of Kuala Seumilang Alue Bu in East Aceh, Indonesia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Boats with over 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia
x
00:00

More than 260 weak and hungry Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, have landed in Indonesia in two boats, officials said on Monday. Police and military officers are working with the UN refugee agency and the local government in West Pereulak in East Aceh to gather more information about the refugees, who arrived on Sunday evening, and keep them safe, East Aceh police chief Nova Suryandaru said. More than 300 Rohingya refugees have landed in East Aceh since last February.


Indonesia, like nearby Thailand and Malaysia, is not a signatory to the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention and is not obligated to accept them. However, the country generally provides temporary shelter to refugees in distress. On Saturday, Malaysian authorities turned away two boats carrying nearly 300 Rohingya refugees attempting to enter the country illegally.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indonesia world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK