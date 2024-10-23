Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Boeing satellite explodes in space

Boeing satellite explodes in space

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

Top

The Boeing-made Intelsat 33e satellite provided broadband communication from some 35,000 km above the Indian Ocean, in a geostationary orbit around the equator

Boeing satellite explodes in space

File pic

Listen to this article
Boeing satellite explodes in space
x
00:00

A large communications satellite has broken up in orbit, affecting users in Europe, Central Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, and adding to the growing swarm of space junk clouding our planet’s neighbourhood.


The Boeing-made Intelsat 33e satellite provided broadband communication from some 35,000 km above the Indian Ocean, in a geostationary orbit around the equator.


Initial reports on October 20 said Intelsat 33e had experienced a sudden power loss. Later, the US confirmed the satellite appears to have broken up into at least 20 pieces. There is no information on the cause of the breakup.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia melbourne news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK