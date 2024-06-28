Breaking News
Bolivian general arrested after failed coup attempt

Bolivian general arrested after failed coup attempt

Updated on: 28 June,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  La Paz
He vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander, who immediately ordered the troops to stand down

Bolivian general arrested after failed coup attempt

Supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce gather outside Quemado Palace after the failed coup. Pic/AFP

Bolivian general arrested after failed coup attempt
Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia’s government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated—the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.


Within hours, the nation of 12 million people saw a rapidly moving scenario in which the troops seemed to take control of the government of President Luis Arce. He vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander, who immediately ordered the troops to stand down.


Soon the soldiers pulled back, along with a line of military vehicles, ending the rebellion after just three hours. Hundreds of Arce’s supporters then rushed the square outside the palace, waving Bolivian flags, singing the national anthem and cheering.


