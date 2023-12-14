Breaking News
Bomb blast damages area near largest Greek port

Updated on: 14 December,2023 06:05 AM IST  |  Athens
Agencies |

The explosion resulted in no injuries but caused extensive damage to ground-floor stores in the building and offices on other floors, and shattered the windows of nearby homes and businesses

The explosion caused extensive damage to the building. Pic/X

A powerful bomb explosion damaged a commercial apartment block housing stores and businesses early Wednesday near the port of Piraeus, southwest of Athens, authorities said. Police confirmed the night-time blast was caused by a bomb. The explosion resulted in no injuries but caused extensive damage to ground-floor stores in the building and offices on other floors, and shattered the windows of nearby homes and businesses.


There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred on a commercial street less than 200 metres from the port area. The area was cordoned off for several hours to gather evidence. Attacks in greater Athens have been claimed in the past by militant groups but have also been carried out by criminal extortion gangs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


