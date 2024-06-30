Breaking News
Mumbai: Mum died of cancer due to Khar gynaec’s error, says kin
Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?
Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka
Conduct structural audits of airports: Union Govt
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Bomb blasts in Nigerias Borno kill 18 injure 48

Bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno kill 18, injure 48

Updated on: 30 June,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Borno
ANI |

Top

The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3 pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.

Bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno kill 18, injure 48

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno kill 18, injure 48
x
00:00

At least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, CNN reported, citing the state's emergency services.


The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3 pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.


Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General Barkindo Muhammad Saidu Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the incident in Gwoza Town, CNN reported.


According to Borno State Emergency Management Agency-SEMA, men, women and children were among the deceased, the report said. No further details were provided regarding the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nigeria world news International news africa

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK