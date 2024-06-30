The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3 pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Bomb blasts in Nigeria's Borno kill 18, injure 48 x 00:00

At least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, CNN reported, citing the state's emergency services.

The first blast occurred at a wedding ceremony at about 3 pm (local time) on Saturday. Then, another blast took place at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director General Barkindo Muhammad Saidu Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the incident in Gwoza Town, CNN reported.

According to Borno State Emergency Management Agency-SEMA, men, women and children were among the deceased, the report said. No further details were provided regarding the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever