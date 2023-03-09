Bomb kills three, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief

Taliban security personnel block a road in Mazar-i-Sharif on March 9, 2023, following a blast at the office of Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province. - Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province. Photo/AFP

A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two others in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif on Thursday, a Taliban police spokesman said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group ¿ known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province ¿ is a key rival of the Taliban.

The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.

