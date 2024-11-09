Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Bombing in Pakistan kills 24

Bombing in Pakistan kills 24

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an ethnic Baloch separatist group designated as a terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the attack

Security personnel inspect the blast site after the explosion. Pic/PTI

Bombing in Pakistan kills 24
At least 24 people were killed and 46 others injured on Saturday in a suicide bombing at a railway station in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, officials said.


The explosion ripped through the railway station of the provincial capital Quetta as passengers gathered on the platform before the departure of the Jaffar Express, scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9.00 am.


The suicide bomber had entered the station with luggage, the commissioner said, adding that was difficult to stop a person coming with an intention to carry out a suicide attack.


The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an ethnic Baloch separatist group designated as a terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, terming it as “a horrific act targeting innocent civilians”, and ordered an immediate investigation. He vowed that those responsible would be pursued relentlessly.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

