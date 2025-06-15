Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Border dispute brews between Thailand and Cambodia

Border dispute brews between Thailand and Cambodia

Updated on: 15 June,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

Top

The flare-up in their border dispute has prompted both countries to mobilise troops along stretches of their 820-km shared border, much of which remains undemarcated and includes several ancient temples that have been contented on for decades

Border dispute brews between Thailand and Cambodia

Cambodia’s Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs Lam Chea (L) speaks to Thai Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prasas Prasasvinitchai (R). Pic/X@prdthailand

Listen to this article
Border dispute brews between Thailand and Cambodia
x
00:00

Thai and Cambodian officials met on Saturday in a bid to ease rising tensions amid fears of military clashes over a long-standing border dispute. Ambassador Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Co-Chair of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (Thai side), had a small-group meeting with Lam Chea, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs, Co-Chair (Cambodian side), prior to the sixth meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary. 

The flare-up in their border dispute has prompted both countries to mobilise troops along stretches of their 820-km shared border, much of which remains undemarcated and includes several ancient temples that have been contented on for decades.


The latest standoff was triggered by a brief skirmish on May 28. The dispute comes at a politically sensitive time for Thailand, where Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s administration is under pressure amid faltering economic growth and declining popularity. Calls for a stronger stance against Cambodia have grown louder, with the Thai military initially adopting a hardline tone.


Thailand’s foreign ministry said the talks, held in Phnom Penh, would continue into Sunday, with a positive attitude.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

thailand china news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK