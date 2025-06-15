The flare-up in their border dispute has prompted both countries to mobilise troops along stretches of their 820-km shared border, much of which remains undemarcated and includes several ancient temples that have been contented on for decades

Cambodia’s Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs Lam Chea (L) speaks to Thai Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prasas Prasasvinitchai (R). Pic/X@prdthailand

Thai and Cambodian officials met on Saturday in a bid to ease rising tensions amid fears of military clashes over a long-standing border dispute. Ambassador Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Co-Chair of the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Commission (Thai side), had a small-group meeting with Lam Chea, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Border Affairs, Co-Chair (Cambodian side), prior to the sixth meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary.

The flare-up in their border dispute has prompted both countries to mobilise troops along stretches of their 820-km shared border, much of which remains undemarcated and includes several ancient temples that have been contented on for decades.

The latest standoff was triggered by a brief skirmish on May 28. The dispute comes at a politically sensitive time for Thailand, where Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s administration is under pressure amid faltering economic growth and declining popularity. Calls for a stronger stance against Cambodia have grown louder, with the Thai military initially adopting a hardline tone.

Thailand’s foreign ministry said the talks, held in Phnom Penh, would continue into Sunday, with a positive attitude.

