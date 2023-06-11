Boris Johnson resigns as lawmaker

Former UK PM being probed for ‘Partygate’ claims he is victim of witch-hunt

Boris Johnson says he is sad to be leaving Parliament. Pic/AFP

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker, claiming he was the “victim of a witch-hunt”, after being told by a parliamentary committee that he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during his premiership. Johnson, 58, one of the main architects of Brexit, compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he quit.

Johnson’s decision to resign as a Member of Parliament came on Friday as he received a confidential letter from the MP-led Privileges Committee over the crucial matter. The former Conservative party leader said he was “bewildered and appalled” after receiving the letter from the committee, which is investigating whether he lied to British lawmakers over lockdown-breaking parties during the pandemic, known as ‘Partygate.’

Johnson accused the Commons inquiry of attempting to “drive me out”. In a statement, he said: “They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.” Earlier on Friday, he received a copy of the yet-to-be-published report, which he claimed was “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice”. He said social distancing had not been “perfect” at gatherings in Downing Street during lockdowns, adding it was very sad to be leaving parliament “at least for now”.

