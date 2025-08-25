Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Breaking barriers Chinese teen marks milestone with Bharatanatyam debut

Breaking barriers: Chinese teen marks milestone with Bharatanatyam debut

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

India’s Deputy Ambassador Abhishek Shukla and noted Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shan Shan were among the audience on Zhang’s special day

Breaking barriers: Chinese teen marks milestone with Bharatanatyam debut

Zhang Jiayuan during her performance in Beijing. Pic/PTI

A 17-year-old girl achieved the feat of becoming the second Chinese student to perform ‘Arangetram’, a solo debut of the ancient Indian dance form Bharatanatyam. Zhang Jiayuan performed her Arangetram at a packed auditorium in Beijing on Friday night.

India’s Deputy Ambassador Abhishek Shukla and noted Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shan Shan were among the audience on Zhang’s special day. Zhang, also known as Rhea, is the second Chinese student to have performed Arangetram.



