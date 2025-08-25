India’s Deputy Ambassador Abhishek Shukla and noted Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shan Shan were among the audience on Zhang’s special day

A 17-year-old girl achieved the feat of becoming the second Chinese student to perform ‘ Arangetram ’, a solo debut of the ancient Indian dance form Bharatanatyam. Zhang Jiayuan performed her Arangetram at a packed auditorium in Beijing on Friday night.

A 17-year-old girl achieved the feat of becoming the second Chinese student to perform ‘Arangetram’, a solo debut of the ancient Indian dance form Bharatanatyam. Zhang Jiayuan performed her Arangetram at a packed auditorium in Beijing on Friday night.

India’s Deputy Ambassador Abhishek Shukla and noted Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent Jin Shan Shan were among the audience on Zhang’s special day. Zhang, also known as Rhea, is the second Chinese student to have performed Arangetram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever